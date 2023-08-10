More than 12,500 colour city bank accounts are in fresh hands following an official changing of the guard.
An all-new boss for Orange Credit Union (OCU), Lewis von Stieglitz sat behind the local Chief Executive Officer wheel for the first time on August 1.
And he's pretty chuffed with the relocation; for more reasons than one.
"My wife and I are delighted to be in Orange and we're only about five-and-a-half hours from the lifts at Perisher," Mr von Stieglitz said.
"I am the world's most enthusiastic yet worst skier."
The newly-appointed head honcho boasts more than 30 years of nation-wide experience in the financial industry.
He has also held several key leadership positions, including at a general manager level at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Serving the community is central to my interest in life.- Orange Credit Union's new CEO, Lewis von Stieglitz on Central West role.
"It is a privilege to join the leading customer-owned bank in Orange and the Central West," Mr von Stieglitz said.
"Serving the community is central to my interest in life and it is great to do so with an organisation which has been part of the fabric of Orange for the past 58 years".
Another role had him up and away to Darwin in the past, where he was head of banking products with the Territory Insurance Office for two years.
Though prior to his Central West arrival, Mr von Stieglitz was leading Queenland's Warwick Credit Union as CEO for 13 years.
He takes the reins from OCUs former CEO, Andrew de Graaf, who led the team for nearly four years - from June in 2019 to March, 2023.
Mr von Stieglitz's particular interests are in economics, history and growth of indigenous services, and financial literacy.
With these special areas in mind, OCU board members believe that a combined "strategic vision and leadership" will be key in positioning the bank toward a thriving future.
