What is The Huddle? Inside the event bringing hundreds of women to Orange

Next month, an event dubbed The Huddle will bring hundreds of women to Orange.
But what exactly is The Huddle?
Jess Conliffe from The Huddle team describes the weekend as "the best part of a sleepover" where women can openly and honestly discuss their business experiences - the good and the bad.
"What happens at The Huddle, stays in The Huddle," she said.
"When you step in, everyone automatically feels so comfortable with each other and everyone is really open."
Dedicated to business owners or any woman looking for inspiration in their current job, The Huddle hopes to connect women, particularly women from regional and rural areas who don't have an immediate sense of community.
The event began as a direct reflection of the drought that covered the Central West in 2020 and Ms Conliffe said a lot of women were picking up side hustles, while they were struggling with their farms.
For example, one woman started making earrings and didn't know where she could sell them, while another woman started a business, but didn't know how to promote it on social media or build a website.
She realised that a lot of women had a lot of questions regarding their businesses and she thought, "why don't we bring all these women together?"
"And they can help to answer each other's questions and learn from each other," she said.
Recognising the need for community support, the team behind The Huddle saw an opportunity to bring women together to share knowledge and make "business besties".
The weekend also includes a lineup of guest speakers curated to address every aspect of a business woman's journey, including a financial expert, copywriting and search engine optimization (SEO) specialists and personal trainers.
But The Huddle goes beyond the ordinary conference format, as it's also fun - hosting colourful themed trivia night, a breakfast forage at a winery and "get to know each other" dinners.
Ms Conliffe said these aspects of the event are absolutely crucial, as she reflects on her own experience attending conferences.
"I just can't sit through a boring conference and I'm sure other people are the same," she said.
"And business can be fun, why can't it be fun?"
The Huddle events will be held from May 5 - 7 across Orange and Nashdale and tickets are selling out fast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.