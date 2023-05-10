It was party-central in Orange over the weekend for the Huddle attendees.
Events took place in the Orange Function Centre, The Orange Bowling Club, Printhie Wine, the Union Bank, See Saw Cellar Door and The Sonic.
The weekend was run by the team at Jumbled for women in small business and was deemed a great success by attendees.
Orange-based cosmetic injector Natalia Abdul said it's a great day to network and learn.
"I think it's really important to support other women in the industry and learn about other people," she told The Central Western Daily.
Check out the photos from Friday night trivia and Sunday workshop.
