Creative director of the Orange JUMBLED empire - a (wildly) popular hub housing all-things fashion, unique artworks and boutique homewares - the vibrant Jess Conliffe adores her role boosting the presence of the business.
A mogul across social media marketing, the creative gal works tirelessly to shape and nurture the JUMBLED brand, pulling collaborations out of every brightly-coloured pocket of any ensemble she wears.
Though it's like choosing a "favourite child" amid Orange's talented culinary scene, Mrs Conliffe loves The Union Bank for a delicious experience; and says she never misses a single night market in town to explore each tasty, sip-worthy corner.
One hidden gem in the Central West - much to her husband's dismay for letting the cat out of the bag, she says - this creative director's secret spot of favourites is tucked away in Long Point along the 4WD track between Mudgee and Orange.
But when the couple aren't relaxing by the river with their dog, Jasper, during a well-earned getaway - you'll find her right back in JUMBLED territory.
In our next 'Five questions with ... ' feature piece, we learn more about the 'joyful jestiny', Jess Conliffe.
I really love the community in Orange.
I was lucky enough to make the move from Penrith 11 years ago, and we are continuously embraced by the locals!
I absolutely love that you run into at least five people you know in the supermarket and that I can do all my shopping and errands whilst knowing I'm supporting our friends' businesses.
Definitely our customers, both in-store and online.
We have such an incredible community and they really love and support all our crazy adventures!
Whether it's an over-the-top photo-shoot or a charity fundraiser, our community are always egging us on to create more and more magic!
To me, success is anchored in happiness and joy.
I am beyond lucky that I get to work with the most incredible group of girls every day! I have a wonderful (and hilarious) husband, who is my biggest cheerleader.
A happy work life and home life, sounds like success to me!
I'm learning to say "no" so that I can be my best, present self with the opportunities I take on!
It's really very hard not to say "yes" to everything, trust me!
"There's no traffic on the extra mile".
I've always been a big believer in going above and beyond.
If you're going to do something, give it your absolute everything and really make it impactful!
