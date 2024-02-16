Orange junior athletes win 104 medals in 'huge' performance

Orange Little Athletics is enjoying a record-breaking year with more than 30 athletes set to compete at NSW state championships.
The club sent 66 athletes to the 2023/24 regional championships in Dubbo on February 3-4 with 104 medals won, including 49 gold.
The club, which holds its regular weekly competition at Waratahs Sports Fields on Friday evenings, had sent a large contingent north and was rewarded with an increase to their 93 medals won in 2023.
President Brett Wallbank said the athletes had been rewarded for sticking to the club ethos of personal improvement.
"Orange Little Athletics had a huge 66 athletes compete at Dubbo, after 85 qualified after we ran the Zone Championships in Orange in November," he told the CWD.
"Having it in our own back yard saw 120 of our little athletes have a go at the competitive pathway. This was a big part of why our numbers at regional championships were so strong.
"The focus of the club is family, fun and fitness with the only goal being about personal improvement has produced huge results."
Five club members set new regional records - Mila Staniforth is the new under 11 girls 80 metre hurdles holder while the relay team of Elwyn Evans, Madeleine Tai, Alyssa Wallbank and Jocelyn Blair set a new senior girls time.
Wallbank said it was exciting to see how well the club would be represented at the state championships in Sydney in March.
"It's thanks to the tireless work of the committee, families, coaches and officials that make this happen, we could not achieve this without their commitment and dedication," he said.
"We currently have 33 athletes, 10 more than the previous year qualified for the Little Athletics State Championships at Olympic Park in March, which may increase as we wait for the other regions to compete and additional qualifiers are known.
"The weekend produced a huge number of personal bests, 104 medals, including 49 gold, numerous club records and even a couple of regional records."
