Farraway clears path for Calare bid: 'Central West has huge potential'

Sam Farraway appears to have cleared the path for a possible clash with Andrew Gee in Calare.
On Friday the NSW National Party MLC announced he was stepping down as shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads to dedicate more "energy, experience and passion to the Central West."
"The Central West has huge potential. It's the best place to live, run a business and raise a family but we have our fair share of challenges," he said.
"This decision isn't about stepping away; it's about stepping closer - closer to the issues that impact our community, closer to the very reason of why I entered politics.
"The Central West is not just where I work; it is my home, my heart and my purpose."
Following the announcement, Mr Farraway told the Central Western Daily multiple factors would impact his decision.
"I've always had an interest in federal politics," he said.
"In terms of the next election, there's going to be a redistribution and no one really knows ... what the boundary will look like.
"We'll definitely have a look at it."
Mr Farraway has pushed to raise his profile in recent months, and spent significant time on the campaign trail with federal leader David Littleproud and Senator Jacinta Price during the Voice referendum.
Talking to the CWD last year at Robertson Park, the MLC hinted at possible plans for a Calare run.
"I've learned in politics you never rule stuff in or out, but whoever the candidate is I'll back them 100 per cent," he said.
"The Nats are running, they'll run hard and I think you'll find that it will be contested.
"I do [think the National Party will win]. Our members and supporters are pushing really hard."
Incumbent member for Calare Andrew Gee resigned from the Nationals to stand as an independent in late 2022, citing the party's opposition to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
After the Friday announcement, NSW Nationals leader Dougald Saunders said: "He wants to spend a bit a bit more time focusing, I think on the Central West region ... He was probably looking for other challenges."
