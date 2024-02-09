Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Farraway clears path for Calare bid: 'Central West has huge potential'

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:38am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam Farraway appears to have cleared the path for a possible clash with Andrew Gee in Calare.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.