Record-breaking turn out anticipated at running festival

The annual Orange Running Festival is on track to be the biggest in history, with increased capacity set to bring thousands of eager runners to Orange.
As ticket sales soar, event organisers are urging people to secure their spots before their preferred event sells out.
Event coordinator, Anthony Daintith revealed this year's event capacity has been expanded by 300 people, yet early sell out is still anticipated, particularly for the 10km and half marathon events.
"We had 2100 runners last year and we're looking at 2400 this year, and we're already filling up those extra spaces, " he said.
"So if our projections are correct the half marathon and the 10k will likely be sold out by the end of next week."
Scheduled on March 9 and 10 at Gosling Creek Reserve, the events include a 2km, 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon.
"We cater for every demographic," Mr Daintith said.
"I think our youngest competitor is two years old and our oldest is 86.
"It's a fantastic event for the community and it brings a lot of people to the town."
The Orange Running Festival first started in 2007 and has since attracted participants from all over Australia and even overseas.
It hosts beyond just running events and has a range of food vendors, beverage stands and live music for participants and spectators to enjoy over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.