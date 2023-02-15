Orange Running Festival registrations are continuing to build, with 1,000 entrants now registered across the eight festival events.
With just over three weeks to go, the Orange Running Festival is on track for 2,000 registrations in 2023, 500 more than in 2022. Nearly all states are represented, with more than half of entrants from outside the local area.
The March 4th and 5th Orange Running Festival will host eight races over two days. Saturday March 4th features four Orange Mile events, including our new event, the Community Mile.
The Orange Community Mile consists of 1 and 1/3 laps or 1.6 kilometres of the Gosling Creek bike/running track (asphalt track) and was made possible after receiving grant funding from the Australian Government with matching funds from Orange City Council.
The Orange Mile races are proving even more popular than last year, with nearly 200 Mile entrants to date.
The Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K will be held Sunday March 5th and are each on track to outpace 2022's registration numbers. The 5K is always the most popular race, and 2023 is no exception.
With over 200 entrants to date, numbers in the 5K will build throughout March as local primary and high schools field their teams for the Schools Challenge and interest continues to build in the Workplace Challenge.
Plans are now final for the full weekend's activities at Gosling Creek Reserve. Across Saturday and Sunday, participants will be treated to multiple food vendors, drinks by Mad Hatter Booze Co, music by Megan Woods, prizes and award presentations.
A wide range of sponsors and local organisations will be on site across the two days, including Event Partner Westfund Health Insurance, Community Partner Orange City Council and each of the seven race sponsors.
Community groups are coming out in force again in 2023 to support the event as volunteers, including the RFS, 2nd Orange Scout Group, Spring Terrace Public School and Spring Hill Public School, Orange Little Athletics Club and Cycling Without Age.
Registration deadlines are fast approaching with Orange Mile entries closing at 4pm on March 3rd and all race entries closing at 4pm on Saturday, March 4th.
Places are still available in each of the events. All event details are available on the festival website: www.orangerunningfestival.com.au. Those interested are also encouraged to follow the festival Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OrangeRunningFestival) for all the latest updates.
