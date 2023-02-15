Central Western Daily
Orange Running Festival entering record numbers for registrations

Updated February 15 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:31pm
Emma Beck competing in last year's Orange Running Festival. Picture by Carla Freedman

Orange Running Festival registrations are continuing to build, with 1,000 entrants now registered across the eight festival events.

