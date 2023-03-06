CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were at the Orange Running Festival for 2023 held at Gosling Creek.
Entrants participated in various events over the weekend including the community, junior, men's and women's mile on Saturday and the marathon, half marathon, 10 kilometre and 5 kilometre events on Sunday.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
