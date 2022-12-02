Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Our People

Anthony Daintith excited for 2023 Orange Running Festival

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Runners Club members Judy Tarleton, Mark Thomas, Anthony Daintith and John Moss. Picture by Riley Krause.

Anthony Daintith first joined the Orange Runners Club back in 2005 as a way to stay active.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.