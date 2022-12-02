Anthony Daintith first joined the Orange Runners Club back in 2005 as a way to stay active.
But during that near two-decade stretch since, he has done plenty more than just clock up personal best times.
"I was a runner at school and it was an opportunity to try and get fit again. I knew a few people who were in the club, which has been going since 1978 and I thought why not," he said.
"It's a good family club as well; my wife and two kids come and run, we've got everyone from babies to 80-year-olds.
"It's probably not quite as competitive as what it once was. At one stage it got up to 500 members. With Covid in the last few years, it's been hard but we're starting to build again."
Mr Daintith took up a place on the committee in 2012, a role he has served "on and off" in the ten years since.
"It's just a way of being involved and giving back," he said.
"It's a great community and I guess you just use your skills and hope that you can help out."
But most importantly of all, he has spent the past few years acting as event coordinator for the Orange Running Festival.
That role has been even more of a challenge in recent years, having to cope with Covid and lockdowns while still attempting to put on a great event.
"Even when the event started this year, we had most of our entrants sign up in the last couple of weeks because people weren't sure what was going to happen," he said of the 2022 festival which drew about 1500 entrants.
"Hopefully, fingers crossed, we'll have a really nice run in and Covid looks after itself and behaves itself this time around."
He is part of a seven-strong committee for the 2023 event which is due to run during the weekend of March 4 and 5.
Mr Daintith said there was a simple tactic the group employed to make next year's event a success.
"Divide and conquer," he said.
"We've got to organise courses, timing and traffic control, so you've got all the race related items, but then you've got the event itself. Between all our volunteers from our club and externally, we've got the best part of 200 volunteers. It's a real community effort to put something like this on.
"We want people to come and have a good experience. This year we've got a community mile on the Saturday afternoon, which is something we've received some funding for. We're looking at expanding that out and making it more community focused, so putting on entertainment and more food and drink vendors."
With the festival dating back to 2007, the event often attracts runners not only from all over the state, but across the country and even the odd international competitor.
"Half of our competitors come from outside of Orange," he said.
"I know we've already got entrants from interstate and historically we've even had people come from overseas.
"We had a launch event a couple of weeks ago and we're building everything up now. We've got great sponsors who have stayed loyal and come back and just with the running community, they've all been pretty loyal. They want to get back out there and take part."
As for Mr Daintith himself, he is just happy when a plan comes together.
"It's just nice at the end when you see the presentations and you just think 'yeah, we've done a good job'," he said when asked what his favourite moment of the Running Festival was.
"So fingers crossed the weather is kind and everything goes to plan. It's the sense of satisfaction that you, along with your team, have done a good job."
Early bird registration for the 2023 events ends on December 31. The event will kick off on the Saturday with mile events (women's, men's, junior and community mile) leading into the Sunday distance program with the 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.