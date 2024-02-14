Central Western Daily
Home/Community
The Catch Up

New supporting partner fuels Central West Inspired Women during 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left to right: Volkswagen Sales Manager Janita Kelly, RDA Central West Operations Manager Lynda Smart, Bullyollogy founder Jessica Hickman, RDA Director Josh Gordon, RDA Communications and Engagement Manager Rachel Chippendale, West Orange Motors Dealer Principal Blair Blashki, Quest owner Amy van de Ven and West Orange Motors Training Manager Sophie Maley. Photo: Kirsten Cunnigham.
From left to right: Volkswagen Sales Manager Janita Kelly, RDA Central West Operations Manager Lynda Smart, Bullyollogy founder Jessica Hickman, RDA Director Josh Gordon, RDA Communications and Engagement Manager Rachel Chippendale, West Orange Motors Dealer Principal Blair Blashki, Quest owner Amy van de Ven and West Orange Motors Training Manager Sophie Maley. Photo: Kirsten Cunnigham.

The Central West Inspired Women initiative have had an exciting start to 2024, announcing Orange Volkswagen have come on board as a 2024 supporting partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.