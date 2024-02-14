New supporting partner fuels Central West Inspired Women during 2024

The Central West Inspired Women initiative have had an exciting start to 2024, announcing Orange Volkswagen have come on board as a 2024 supporting partner.
The Central West Inspired Women (CWIW) initiative aims to connect, educate and inspire local business owners and career women. It's a part of Regional Development Australia Central West and was cofounded in 2022 by Orange women Rachel Chippendale and Lynda Smart from RDA Central West, Quest owner Amy van de Ven and local author and motivational speaker Jessica Hickman.
CWIW spokesperson and RDA Central West Communications and Engagement Manager, Rachel Chippendale, says the committee is thrilled to have an opportunity to partner with such a prestigious brand.
"The success of CWIW over the past year has been so wonderful for the community, but we were so surprised when brands started approaching us to offer sponsorship, rather than the other way around, which is one of the strongest indicators in the events and initiatives space that you're doing something right," said Mrs Chippendale.
"The Volkswagen team at West Orange Motors have been amazing to deal with and we so have so many exciting events in the works for 2024."
West Orange Motors' Dealer Principal Blair Blashki said his business is proud to be a part of an initiative that is helping to raise the profile of female owned businesses and career women in our region.
"What attracted us to CWIW was the fact that there are so many passionate businesswomen in our local area trying to make a difference and we wanted to show our support to them, too," said Mr. Blashki.
"Engaging with an initiative that is trying to help empower women in areas such as work life balance, self-care, mentoring, day to day running of family businesses and boosting others to inspire and support each other is something we see much value in."
CWIW are looking forward to their International Women's Day event with Ms van de Ven in conversation with Incy Interiors founder Kristy Withers.
