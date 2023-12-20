Central West's influential women of 2023 | The Catch-Up

Here it is, the 2023 Influential Women of the Central West, as nominated by you. We had 22 women come on board to be a part of the inaugural list.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
These women have had a positive impact on 2023 in the Central West whether professionally, personally, in the wider community or just day-to-day. We heard your stories and read your nominations. Here are the women in no particular order.
Bianca runs Worklocker Parkes with her partner Ben and is also mum to two children. She describes Parkes as "home" and came back after university to raise her family. She said 2023 was a big year with their son born and new members of staff coming on in the business.
"We have the best team at Worklocker Parkes and are extremely grateful for Ellice, Suzy, Nat, Lee-anne, Gail and Kelly."
She was nominated for being a "superwoman" who has achieved through dedication and hard work.
Maggie is a mother to three children, wife and a "full time lover of all things brow, lashes and tans".
She's also got a side gig as "your personal hype girl". She opened a new business in 2023, with her husband, bringing permanent jewellery to the Central West.
She was nominated for her business skills and the inspiration she brings to other young mums. Her 2023 highlight was winning the micro business award at the Orange Business Awards.
"I've made some really beautiful friends from being part of the small business community of Orange It's a really a special thing." In 2024, she wants to focus on having a better work/life balance. .
Follow her: @lumiere_beauty_
Kirsten is a photographer based in Orange who runs her own business. She's also a single mum of two boys aged 6 and 8.
She counts her highlights of 2023 as "jumbled" making the highest bid at Birds in the Bush to work with her for 12 months raising money for women and children affected by domestic violence, as well as coming in the top 20 in Capture's wedding photographers in Australia.
Kirsten was nominated for not just her business, but also the energy and support she shares to those across the Central West.
Follow her: @kirstencunninghamphotography
Jane is a proud Orange local on a mission to redefine healthcare accessibility for rural Australians.
"Growing up in a regional centre, my early experiences fostered an unshakeable commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their geographic location, can access the pinnacle of healthcare excellence."
This commitment powered the establishment of Pelvic Connection Physiotherapy. 2023 saw the business embrace the 'digital age' with the launch of a website and active social media pages.
In 2024 Jane wants to keep growing innovation in her business and invest in her wellbeing through fitness, while making time for her family.
Find out more about Jane: www.pelvicconnection.com.au
Alysia runs her own business, Shifting Seasons, which aims to empower women to live their best, authentic lives.
She is also a mum, part-time disability support worker and netball coach.
One of her 2023 highlights was launching her business and her "amazing netball team" who showed up week in and week out without getting a win on the board.
"Their connection, enthusiasm, willingness to show up for each other and always have a laugh."
Alysia was nominated for helping others to reach their full potential.
Follow her: @shiftingseasons_
Jenny runs a community Food Pantry in Blayney for charity Abundant Life Community Care, she is also a support worker, runs a music/movement program for kids aged 0-5 years and pastors two churches - Blayney and Cowra - with her husband.
She says her hometown of Blayney is the "centre of my universe".
Jenny said the food pantry, which began in April, had been "such a challenge and a blessing to myself and our community". In 2024 she'd like to see the kids' music program and food pantry grow and develop.
Emily runs her own business Mann Power while raising two small children.
She was nominated for being an advocate for her local community (Orange) and being caring to those around her. She also got a shout out for being glamorous.
With over 20 years experience in hospitality, tourism, events and communications sectors, Emily is a Central West powerhouse, despite her self-confessed phone addiction.
She loves Orange as it's a country town with a city feel. Her 2023 highlight has been watching her business grow.
"It's been a big year for Mann Power and I feel so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, and I'm really proud of myself too. It's a perpetual juggle and I'm learning every day."
Follow Emily: @_mannpower
Bralca operations coordinator Brooke has been nominated for her mentoring and support both professionally and personally, her work with the 2023 Orange Show and the NSW Merino Whether Challenge.
Brooke has had an incredible year being nominated for Outstanding Young Business Leader at the Business Awards and buying a home in beautiful Molong.
In 2024 she's hopes she can support rural communities and younger generations stepping into a career in agriculture.
"I aim to create opportunities for those around me and look forward to announcing my 2024 projects with Bralca."
Follow her: @_brookewatts99
Amy is the owner and operator of Quest Apartment Hotels in Orange, a board member for Business Orange and Orange 360 and mentors for Regional Development Australia.
She's a co-founder of Central West Inspired Women and a Ronald McDonald House volunteer. She's also mum to two cavoodles. She was nominated for these reasons and more.
Amy loves Orange - from the wonderful events to the thriving business community. Her favourite event of the year was the Orange Business Awards, which she helped organise.
Her 2023 highlight has been witnessing the growth of her Quest team.
"Two standout team members have not only demonstrated exceptional leadership but have also garnered national recognition for their contributions."
Follow Amy: @amyjvandas
Naya is an advocate for her hometown of Brewarrina.
She founded 'The Bre Brand' to highlight how special her part of the world is on social media and via merchandise.
She works at the local RSL and is also a mum to Banjo, with another bub on the way.
When she's not busy with mum life, she's pursuing her passion as a photographer or helping out with farm jobs - her partner Jason is the manager at an irrigation farm.
She loves Brewarrina for many reasons including the freedom, wide open spaces and stunning landscapes.
"I have had a lot of photography opportunities this year which has been great for my business. I've made connections and friendships with some pretty great people."
Follow Naya: @nayajeff_
Jenna works as the manager for Domestic Violence Services at Housing Plus, a service that supports the woman and child's journey from post-crisis to empowerment and recovery.
Jenna is extremely passionate about this important job and this shines through her work. She's also a mum to two primary-school-aged kids and loves camping and playing soccer. She's fifth-generation Orange and loves her community.
The success stories in her job have been her 2023 highlight, she's also enjoyed her children's school concerts, Birds and the Bush fundraising and the White Tie Ball.
Next year she wants to bring awareness to the community about gender-based violence. In her spare time, she hopes she can improve her garden. She was nominated for constantly going above and beyond.x
Follow Jenna: @jennahattersley
Tanya-Lee is the baker behind Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies, mum to three adult children and wife to her high school sweetheart.
She's also a disability and mental health advocate who works with young veterans. For these reasons and more she's been nominated for Central West Influential Women of the Year. The Bathurst woman loves the Central West.
This year has been a big one for Tanya-Lee. She was a guest speaker for International Women's Day and a mentor at The Huddle in May.
In September she was the first ever wheelchair Star in the Cancer Council's Stars of Bathurst.
In November she won the Angel award at the Central West Mummy Awards and more. 2024 looks to be even bigger with her publishing her first cookbook and rebranding her very successful business.
Follow her: @imperfectlyperfectsugarcookies
If you know Wellington you probably know Pip Smith.
She's a vibrant community member, runs her own business Love Merino is mum to five kids, cares for elderly parents and in-laws and is on several local committees.
If you ask her about Wellington she'll tell you it "truly is one of the most beautiful places in the world."
This year, Pip was able to reconnect with her father's biological family. After a long search, she has found her long-lost aunt and uncle and her father was able to meet his sister.
This was her favourite moment of the year. In 2024 she wants to be the best wife, mum and friend she can be and "be a kind, good listener, enjoy moments and give back as often as I can."
Pip was nominated for her generosity and energy.
Follow her: @lovemerino
Sally is the co-owner and director of Parlour O with partner Julia Homard. She has three boys (three, five and eight) and she sits on the Torie Finnane Foundation for women and children and is a part of a Saturday morning running club with her nearest and dearest. Sally was nominated by her close friend for her generosity and support.
Sally loves Orange, the seasons, the opportunities, the supportive business women and the food and wine. This year's highlight has been the growth and development of Parlour O along and the collaboration with Whitney Spicer. Her favourite event of the year was The Huddle and The Orange Business Awards.
In 2024 she hopes to have more of everything.
"More Parlour O, more events, more collaborations, more education, more family, more friends, more travel, more fun, more memories!"
Follow Sally at @sallydowling and Parlour O at @parlour_o.
Rosemary is the President of the Orange Waratah Junior Football Club.
She was nominated for her hard work at the club, leading the volunteer committee and filling in roles as required - from restocking kitbags to doing orientation with the young players.
Despite her children no longer being in the junior ranks (she has two grown boys - aged 22 and 19) she continues her work with the club. She loves her hometown of Orange for its community feel.
"We have a fantastic group of volunteers that have turned in to even better friends. Without these guys volunteering it would be pretty tough. My favourite part of being with the club is taking joy in watching our youngest players take to the field. This is what inspires me to continue in my role."
Paris is an Orange woman of many hats - Central West Young Aggies secretary; Central Tablelands Intrepid Landcare co-president; website officer at non-profit Country to Canberra, rugby player with the Emus and water polo player.
Her day job is modelling how climate change will impact agriculture in 2050 for the NSW Department of Primary Industries. She loves Orange most for its community, cool climate and food scene. Her highlight of the year was being named 2023 Young Woman by Orange Show Society.
"I have loved helping run our youth development workshops. I've also met some amazing young women from around the region through the Young Woman program."
Find Paris on Linked in: Paris Capell
Nerissa is Greater Bank Orange branch manager; Newcastle University financial literacy ambassador; Orange CYMS JRLFC secretary; Group Ten JRL executive board member; Group Ten JRL representation programs and mother to three children.
She moved to Orange for what was meant to be a one-year stay 10 years ago. Her 2024 goals centre around delivering projects for young adults across the Central West.
"It has been a highlight to see participation levels of rugby league and league players grow over the year, it's always rewarding to look across the playing fields and see so many children just having the best time playing their chosen sport."
Nic is the founder of Concepts in Early Learning, a support service for early childhood services and educators in the western region.
She was nominated for her 'passionate and considered' work in that sector. Nic loves her kind and supportive hometown of Nyngan.
"My hopes and dreams for our young early childhood educators is that they find a passion and joy in children's play learning and development every day at work. I want them to be proud of the industry that they work in and the incredible impact of what they bring to our communities."
Follow her: @conceptsinearlylearning
A runner for almost a decade, Lauren is one of the founding members of Orange Women Running as well as working full-time as a hospital medical specialist.
She is also a certified run coach and an organiser of the Lonely Mountain Ultra, which was held for the second time this year with 1000 runners taking part. Lauren is also on the board of directors of non-profit For Wild Places.
One of her 2023 highlights was hiking a 160 kilometre stretch along the Jurassic Coast in England with her husband.
For 2024, Lauren hopes to continue developing her run coaching side hustle "and help more amazing women discover what they can achieve when they put their minds to it".
Simone is a support worker for Uniting NSW ACT in Dubbo by day and a home stager and property stylist out of work hours.
She's also mum to two human and two dog babies. If that's not busy enough she also loves creating; furniture, sewing, and crocheting. Simone has been nominated for going above and beyond helping people get their property ready for sale on top of her day job.
Simone said her 2023 highlight was returning to her job and watching her daughter fill the position of head designer in the business.
She enjoyed The Exchange: Women in Business 2023 as her event of the year and her goals for 2024 are "to develop my business skills and expand my team whilst empowering people to follow their dreams".
Follow her: @juliushomeinteriors
Jess started Made to Bloom in 2021 in memory of her firstborn Lilly. The business creates care packages for families going through difficult times.
She also started Central West Pregnancy and Infant Loss with four local mums, which aims to facilitate support and bereavement care for those who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or child.
Jess also volunteers for Bears of Hope and Red Nose and is finalising studies to become a doula.
Jess lives in Orange and says her favourite event of 2023 was BearDs of Hope fundraiser which raised $9000 for men's support services.
"It is really easy for men to be forgotten after their loss, and we aim to break the taboo surrounding pregnancy and infant loss while also honouring Dad's role in his child's life."
Follow Jess @madetobloomau
Julia is known for her sense of style and dedication at her shop Frockwork in Orange.
A busy mum of two, she was nominated for going above and beyond for her customers. In 2023 she has improved her business beyond her expectations.
Julia said she loves the friendly people of Orange.
"There's plenty of diverse job opportunities, great arts, restaurants, live music, clubs to join, choirs...not to mention the shopping," she said.
She hopes to organise a big 10-piece band dance at the Convention Centre in the future so people can dress up and have a great time.
Follow Julia: @frockwork_Orange
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.