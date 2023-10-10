Photographer Carla Freedman and journalist Tanya Marschke and Grace Ryan have been snapping some pictures over the past few days.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Carla had a weekend full of birthdays with a surprise 40th and 70th party at The Greenhouse and an 18th birthday party. She also got photos at the Spark arts Event at the Mad Hatter, a fundraiser for Orange Regional Arts Foundation.
Also making news
Senior journalist Tanya Marschke attended the new residents lunch on Sunday and met the people who have migrated to Orange over the past year.
Deputy Editor Grace Ryan was invited along to the Central West Inspired Women workshop with Sophie Hansen at Quest. Check out all the inspiring women she met along the way.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.