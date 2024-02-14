Orange housing could be inline for major shakeup as new data revealed

Orange housing could be inline for a dramatic shake up amid growing supply shortages.
New data reveals the Colour City has among the highest levels of Airbnb-style short-stay rentals in in the region.
It comes as an inquiry into into how this distorts the market - and possible rule changes to free up supply for conventional renters - is launched by the NSW Government.
"It's something we really need to look at," Orange City Council David Mallard told the Central Western Daily this week.
Of the 17,655 homes in Orange, at least 408 - or 2.31 per cent - are registered as short-stay rentals.
That's higher than Bathurst at 1.89 per cent, Cabonne at 1.69 per cent and Blayney at 2.13 per cent.
Meanwhile, conventional rental costs in Orange are increasing at double the rate of wages - at least partially due to supply shortages.
The median weekly rent for houses in Orange is now about $520, according to CoreLogic. That's up 6.6 per cent since the same time last year.
Housing Plus told the CWD in 2023: "We're seeing a new type of client: One that's employed ... it's becoming more prevalent."
Cr Mallard has long been vocal about the housing crisis and believes "any policy options" to temper the prevalence of Airbnb should be considered.
"It's not enough on its own to fix this, but we do need to have a look at what's going on," he said.
"I'm happy for any policy options to be on the table.
"If people are offering short-term rentals as a business, we should be looking at making them regulated and charged inline with what other businesses would pay."
Tim Mortimer of award-winning Orange business BNB Made Easy meanwhile believes the industry is being unfairly singled out.
"Airbnb is a bit of a scapegoat for a much bigger issue," he told the CWD this week.
"What's not reported .... is the benefit to the community ... The positive flow and benefit that it has to the country communities especially is phenomenal.
"The [houses] we're taking are usually just empty ... we are employing over 50 sub-contractors and 20 staff as well.
"Another big positive is our all of our product is locally owned by families in Orange."
