Teacher-turned-business owner Tim Mortimer believes a brutal COVID experience helped lay the groundwork for his "outstanding" success recognised this week.
The BNB Made Easy founder was one of two individuals to take out multiple categories on Saturday night, winning "Outstanding Business Leader" and "Excellence in Small Business."
In an extraordinary coincidence the other was his first ever employee Danielle Haase, who took out top gong for the doggy daycare Diesel and Blue she since created.
Mr Mortimer has lived almost his entire life in Orange. After a stint teaching PE at James Sheehan, he devoted his full attention to the start up just weeks before COVID lockdowns kicked off in 2020.
Tim Mortimer is the subject of this week's "Five questions with ... "
It sort of just started out as a good idea. There was a lot of after-hours work to learn how to set up a business, because I wasn't experienced in business before. I just did a lot of research and took the plunge to give it a go, and learn as I went along.
It then became a garage business from that point ... we got our first employee and she was actually Danielle Haase from Diesel and Blue Doggy Daycare who took out the big award.
I was teaching but took the step to drop teaching and really give it a go in 2020.
COVID was horrible.
I'd just stepped off a secure job being the main income earner in my family, and had little kids and a wife who were all depending on me.
I couldn't even go back to teaching because they were closed as well. So you know, we were highly impacted business at that time.
One month into [fulltime work] I got a phone call saying: "We're cancelling". Then there was another and another. I spent pretty much the whole week just processing cancellations.
It was not a great feeling ... it was like the world was caving in.
We just did our best to keep afloat, which is all you can do in this scenario like that.
In hindsight it wasn't overly a bad thing because all I did was just knuckle down and had make things work. We came out of it okay and were battled hardened for the future.
I like to look at things in a positive light ... it was hard at the time, but we're going so well now because of it.
It's not just short weekend trips, it is a very diverse range of people who travel to Orange because of the diverse range of industries we have.
We notice when all the weekenders are here from Friday afternoon to Sunday and we see them all around town, but we have a lot of people who are here for health - especially from out west - and mining obviously brings people in who need to stay for more than a couple of weeks. You also have the professional sector who are here for corporate travel and they prefer the comfort of a home as well.
There's a broad, diverse range of people that come and stay in homes in Orange especially off the back of the attraction for tourists. The food and wine really drives people ... they love the rule experience. They love seeing the hills as they come over the mountains and the animals and the vineyards that we were operating.
Orange is becoming very well renowned as a high quality food and wine district and that's only getting stronger and stronger with the more these cellar doors develop and cafes compete with each other. It's a fantastic thing for the region.
It was just a fantastic recognition. We all know the hard work that goes in behind the scenes, and to be recognised in that way just feels fantastic for the whole team.
We're just so happy to be part of the Orange business community, which is a very vibrant and diverse and fantastic community.
It's now not only Orange, it's also Bathurst, Dubbo and we're just moving into a Wagga. We have 40 subcontractors now who rely on us for work now. So we're really doing a great thing for the community.
Our homes are owned by local families, meaning that we get the all of their booking revenue to them so that will circulate the local economy. Expanding is just more drive to keep our service doing good things in the region.
We're just looking at improving our service to our guests and our clients. We're really streamlining our structure internally so that we can just continue to provide the best service we can ... as far as enhancing the experience and encouraging them to spend in the region.
For our clients, it's just it's just just ensuring they get the best returns possible and their houses are maintained to a very high quality standard. We do operate at a very high standard anyway, but we're just looking at ways of improving that.
We've set up a business model so we see a lot of opportunity.
We are the first point of call to 25,000 guests a year at the moment. So we really take it as our responsibility to ensure they have a good time at their homes and get the best accommodation experience possible. That's so they go back to Sydney or wherever they came from and start telling their friends, and it's only going to make the region stronger in the future.
