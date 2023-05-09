Central Western Daily
Cost of Living

'New' homeless crisis in Orange NSW amid cost of living crunch

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
'Sleeping in cars': Housing crisis hits employed residents and families
'Sleeping in cars': Housing crisis hits employed residents and families

"Normal" families and residents with full-time jobs are increasingly facing homelessness in Orange amid a perfect storm of economic factors.

