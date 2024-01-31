Revealed: who is coaching each club for the 2024 Woodbridge Cup?

Preseason is well and truly back in the Woodbridge Cup with teams putting in the hard yards in the sweltering heat of recent weeks.
We've spoken to incoming coaches, captains and big signings in the past couple of months but with the season fast approaching we have taken a look at the lay of the land.
So without further ado here's who's coaching who so far with a couple of clubs yet to make appointments.
First grade: Willie Wright
League tag: Jason French
Youth league: Scott Campbell
Big change at the Warriors with Willie Wright signing on as player-coach while in the league tag space Jason French is again taking charge.
First grade: Ryan Banks and Jackson Gersbach
League tag: Steve Pearson
Youth league: Mark Thomas
Movement at the station for the Bulls after last year's tough campaign.
CYMS player Ryan Banks has signed on as has NSW Country junior Jackson Gersbach with the pair already discussing how to take Molong to a different level in 2024.
First grade: TBC
League tag: TBC
First grade: Ray Sargent and Pat Duggan
League tag: Jack Hands and Blake Armstrong
Sargent and Duggan take over coaching duties this season off the back of excellent individual 2023 campaigns, where Sargent finished as the team's top try scorer and Duggan took out the coach's award.
Kelso High teaching duo Jack Hands and Blake Armstrong will take the reins for the Mungals.
First grade: Clayton Farr
League tag: Ryley Oborn
Former Blayney player and runner Clayton Farr will be the Bears' inaugural Woodbridge Cup coach after answering a call from Alex Pettit.
First grade: Ben McAlpine
League tag: Molly Hoswell
After taking out both titles in 2023, Manildra is sticking with a winning formula with McAlpine and Hoswell back in red and white.
First grade: TBC
League tag: TBC
First grade: Jake Haddrill
League tag: Damon Goolagong and Nickolle Kirby
Youth league: Stuart Coe
Two-time Forbes Magpies premiership winner Jake Haddrill has signed on for a second season in Rams colours.
Meanwhile Damon Goolagong and Nickolle Kirby will take charge of league tag and Stuart Coe will be heading up Condo's youth side.
First grade: Ronald Lawrence
League tag: Andrew Pull
Lawrence is back on board as Tigers coach as is Woodbridge Cup boss Pull for league tag.
First grade: Phil Ingram
League tag: Greg Garlick
Youth league: Chris Baratto
Huge year for the Magpies as they make the leap to Woodbridge.
Former player Phil Ingram will take charge while Garlick and Baratto round out the full list for the new club.
First grade: TBC
League tag: TBC
First grade: Alex McMillan
League tag: Sam Thornton
Two new faces at Ian Walsh Oval as Eugowra seeks to keep rebuilding following a testing 18 months for the community.
First grade: Daniel Thornton
League tag: Cody Bruce
Well-known referee and former Peak Hill youth player Daniel Thornton returns to the club after 10 years away.
It's his first coaching appointment but will feel right at home given his grandfather had a long playing career for the Roosters.
First grade: Adam Hall
League tag: Erica Stevenson
Youth league: Tim Taylor
Country rugby league veteran Adam Hall is back again and will join Erica Stevenson in the green and gold jersey.
