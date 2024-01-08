'Group 10 dropped the ball': Rhinos president fears new clubs will hurt smaller towns

$1/
But fast-forward to the present and the powerhouse club is facing an exodus of players ahead of the 2024 season with recruitment taking longer than expected.
The upcoming season has further stretched the talent pool as well thanks to the addition of Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears.
It's a scenario Rhinos president Mick Gibson believes will put pressure on the small town clubs scattered across Woodbridge Cup, especially those unable to field junior sides and boost their senior stocks when injuries pile up.
"No I wasn't [in favour of expansion]," he said.
"Group 10 and NSWRL dropped the ball a bit I think. Cowra and Blayney have big junior bases. I don't know how we are going to be able to compete.
"It's hard, we obviously don't have a junior base because we just don't have enough kids.
"It's going to make it harder for smaller town clubs."
If the red and white are to achieve a three-peat they'll do so with a new-look side thanks to the departures of stars Sia Nemani, Saulala Houma and Tim Roth.
Hopes are high Joey Lasagavibau will once again be running around Jack Huxley Oval despite being linked to Orange CYMS and coach Ben McAlpine is back on deck.
Gibson said while a busy end to last season, including hosting the grand finals, had pushed recruitment back, the club was not panicking just yet.
"It's huge [McAlpine returning]," he said.
"He played some of his junior footy out here. He's at retirement age and we've been able to come to him and say 'come on out here and be happy'. He's been ringing around as well.
"It's been a bit of a struggle actually.
"CYMS have a big push on for this year. [Former Rhino] Sam Hill is there coaching reserve grade and I know he wants to have a good year with some of the guys he used to play with.
"We usually try to recruit before the end of the year but having two grades in a home grand final meant we had a lot on our plate this year.
"There's no real panic, we'll do the Woodbridge Cup knockout in the preseason."
Gibson said Manildra would again draw from nearby towns but wanted to build a local core of players and said he hoped the newer clubs would embrace the old-school spirit of the competition.
"You need a good local group and then bring in one or two outside players to be successful," he said.
"We have drawn primarily from Orange and a bit from Parkes. You can bring players in but it's not good for the community.
"Woodbridge Cup of old used to be very social, you used to go to the other team's pub or club after.
"Midwest Cup sides aren't as social. They like the Saturday games which we don't because we have junior sport on.
"Manildra is big on family."
