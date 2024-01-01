Car fire at Orange park after alleged police chase, investigation underway

A car has gone up in flames metres from Orange playground equipment after an alleged police chase.
The blue Mitsubishi Magna sedan was burned-out at Keith Thomas Park on Sunday night or Monday morning.
Orange police chief inspector Peter Atkins told the Central Western Daily it had earlier been involved in an alleged pursuit.
It's unclear if the car was stolen. No arrests have been made and investigations continue.
Keith Thomas Park is located between Matthews Avenue and Boolaroo Place, north of the Orange CBD.
The incident follows more than a dozen car fires in the Orange region during 2023.
Earlier this month a stolen station wagon was found on fire at Margaret Stevenson Park.
In June at least five cars were stolen and burned during one 26-hour crime spree.
