Nearly half-a-dozen cars were burnt out in the span of 26 hours as the city's crime spree hits new heights.
Between the mornings of June 12 June 13, five cars across east and south Orange were set on fire.
NSW police said the first occurred at about 4.40am on June 12, where emergency services responded to calls of a car well alight on Perc Griffith Way.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze. The car was believed to have been stolen earlier that evening from a home on Namatjira Crescent.
The second happened roughly 20 minutes later at Coulson Park, 4km away. Although police did not have details available for this particular blaze, residents recalled waking up at about 5am to the Kia on fire.
The third took place on Dairy Creek Road at about 9pm that same day, although police once again did not have details available.
The fourth and fifth fires occurred in close proximity to each other.
"About 6.30am on June 13, emergency services were called to Maxwell Avenue (Glenroi Oval) following reports a car was alight," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"Nearby, at the intersection of South Terrace Street and Sir Neville Howse Place another car was found well alight."
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished both blazes.
"Inquiries reveal the cars were stolen earlier that evening from homes in Wentworth Lane and Ophir Street," the police spokeswoman added.
A police investigation has been launched following the vehicle thefts and fires.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police did not say if they believed the crimes were linked.
