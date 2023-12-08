Stolen car torched in East Orange park as police launch investigation

A police investigation has been launched after a stolen car was torched.
At about 1am on Friday, December 8, emergency services were called to Calang Street, Orange, following reports of a car "well alight."
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze in Margaret Stevenson Park at about 1.30pm.
Officers attached to Central West Police District commenced inquiries and checks revealed the car was stolen from a home on Margaret Street that same night.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The fire brigade noted there were no injuries as a result.
