Club legend takes over at Workies with pledge to 'look after the local guys'

Peter Morris isn't wasting his breath on big talk ahead of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
It's not like he has the time either, having just taken on the role of Lithgow Workies Wolves head coach and Group 10 Junior Rugby League president.
The Lithgow legend put his hand up for both gigs for the same reason, to provide a steady hand to two groups defined by their youth.
He'll lead the men from the mountains having taken the under 18s side all the way to the grand final in 2023, bested only by the invincible Orange Hawks juggernaut.
Many of those talents, including Tallan Egan and Eli Morris, will likely see more first grade action as the next winter approaches.
It's a scenario Morris concedes is just part of life at Workies, with the club unable to match the spending power of others in the west.
Jack Buchanan and Dan Mortimer being lured back to Orange CYMS and Mitch Andrews landing at Bathurst St Pat's are just some of the examples of rival clubs being active in the player market so far.
"I'm sort of mainly looking to tie up what we've got in and around the senior players from last year and certainly those 18s that move into grade. I certainly want to make sure we hang on to them," he said.
"We don't have copious amounts of money to spend elsewhere so if we can look after the local guys that's where I'm looking."
Morris takes over from player-coach duo Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott who are stepping away.
Despite being tipped to struggle last season, Workies surprised many with three wins and an overall positive campaign.
Morris said the club would look to build on 2023 with preseason training already underway.
"Obviously we had a pretty pleasing season last year junior wise with the under 18s and the under 16s unfortunately getting beat in the grand final, but certainly being very competitive and making grand finals," he said.
"It will be a young side down here with lots of young faces. They'll certainly have a crack, they're all young blokes.
"I've certainly got the senior players on board as well so a mix of it should make us competitive, I think."
Morris will juggle the role with his presidency of the Group 10 juniors as they look to possibly include a female tackle competition in 2024.
He said he hoped he could help guide the new committee with his years of experience.
"I've been involved with the board for quite some time," he said.
"We've had a few senior members step down and obviously we needed some new faces on the board.
"But I took the role because we needed maybe someone who's been involved in the board just to take the role while these new faces get a bit of experience.
"It'll be a juggle but I did the under 18s with it last year so I'll just see how we go this year."
