Lithgow Workies Wolves under 18s coach Peter Morris is keeping a lid on expectations but there's no doubt his team have helped rejuvenate the club.
Workies face Orange Hawks in the Tom Nelson Premiership grand final at Apex Oval on Sunday, September 10.
Morris said a premiership would be a big deal for the club which last won a senior title in 2019 (reserve grade) and hadn't won the under 18s since 2016.
"It would be pretty special, it would give the club a bit of a lift," he said.
"We've had a few lean years but there's certainly a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. It's a big ask, Hawks are a super side."
With the club from the foot of the mountains in a "rebuilding" phase, Morris said the current crop of youngsters, including stars Tallan Egan and Eli Morris, had given them some hope.
"It's pleasing," he said.
"They are a good little team because they like to be together. They are easy to coach because they like to be together, you don't have to drag them to training. They always have a dig.
"Obviously the club is in a bit of a rebuilding stage and we've got some good juniors coming through with under 18s, our under 16s are also going well.
"I've coached a few of them since under sevens like Tallan and Eli and Ethan Barrett. There are a number who have come through the system.
"Hopefully we can get them to stick around."
Morris, who was named NSW Rugby League Western Region Volunteer of the year, said his side deserved to be in the grand final after a gritty preliminary final win but said the focus would be on the unbeaten Hawks.
"I definitely thought Hawks would be there, they have been the best team all year," he said.
"They are good across the park, both their halves are pretty classy. Their fullback (Harry Wald) is obviously above average.
"We have to be on our game really, we have to hang in with them and try to shut down as much of their attack as possible.
"We are a little grafting side, I'm pretty happy they made it. They certainly deserve to based on the past couple of weeks.
"Losing a player early in the second half and defending with 12, they certainly had to knuckle down. They did well the boys to hang on and get the result."
