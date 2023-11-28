'Massive street party' gears up for next 'overwhelming' shopping night

Record-level floodwaters couldn't stop the first one and it's not about to rain on this second parade, either.
Molong's Bank and Gidley streets will light up this Friday evening, December 1, for the return of the small town's next big Christmas Shopping Night.
With business owners keeping their doors open for shoppers from 5pm until late, including an array of stallholders, live entertainment and freshly-made street food to 9pm.
"We've got the alcohol-free zone lifted for the evening so you can walk up and down the street with a beer and a piece of pizza in your hand, what more could you want," Molong Stores owner, Robbie Carroll said.
"There'll be the massive paella pots out the front of Lime & Stone Cafe again, which was a huge hit last year, and it really is like a massive street party.
"People are feeling really positive after last year's first event because it just went off, you could see people for miles."
Molong's H Hardware store manager, Steve McMillan says the inaugural gig landed at just the right time last year.
Merely two weeks following the major deluge, peoples' buzzing presence re-energised the town.
"[Business owners] were overwhelmed by the response to the shopping night in 2022, which was a time when many local traders were facing their hardest Christmas," Mr McMillan said.
"We can't wait to take part again this year and show [gig-goers] just how much Molong has to offer."
Though 12 months may have passed, store owners say there is "still suffering" going on in the small town behind closed doors.
Particularly for those hit hardest at the lower end of Bank Street, Mr Carroll says a show of support continues to be needed - despite any lapse of time.
"We've been through some really damaging times here and I'm not just talking about the Black Friday sales," he said in jest.
"But in all seriousness, small businesses need shoppers now more than ever to survive and little local villages of Cabonne are still rebuilding, trying to do their best.
"So come over and celebrate a nice, small town country Christmas because there'll just be so much on offer and it really boosts everyone's spirits."
Headed by Cabonne Council and Molong Advancement Group (MAG), funding has also been provided through the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Fund.
A chance to promote business and community recovery, the overarching purpose is to celebrate country resilience and spirit.
"It's as much a community Christmas party as it is a showcase of local businesses with street stalls available to entice people to come to Molong," MAG president, Peter Batten said.
"We're eager to welcome locals and visitors to our town this year to celebrate with us and see how our town has sprung back to life in only 12 months."
Also open for a sticky beak, the all-new Cabonne Community Centre will swing its doors open for public inspection for the first time.
Other attractions will include a designated children's area on the Village Green, along with a bucking bull and roving musicians.
Santa Claus will make a special appearance during the evening, with families able to snap happy shots with the jolly character.
"There'll be a little train here for kids to ride as well and a whole host of business talents coming in from Orange, as well," Mr Carroll said.
"Wineries, cider-makers, incredible hat-maker Fiona Schofield, Racine out the front of my shop, the list truly goes on.
"Whitney Spicer and I will also release a co-lab Molong Stores tea towel that we've been dying to get out, which has everything country on it from cowboy hats, guns and bandannas.
"They will absolutely sell-out on the night, so come and grab yourself one on Friday before they're all snapped up."
Closures will cordon off Bank Street from Watson Street to Edward Street, to include the intersections at Bank and Gidley streets.
