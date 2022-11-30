Still recovering from the worst of the village's third flood in 12 months, the Molong community is standing by 'the more the merrier' saying ahead of Friday night's big Christmas gig.
Only the second event of its kind in the Cabonne town, seeing people attend this year's Molong Xmas Shopping Night on Friday, December 2 means more than ever to the town's many residents and business owners.
Along with many people having "a big old cry", Molong Stores owner Robbie Carroll said the evening shopping event is also an opportunity for the township to feel supported.
"Cabonne has been devastated and I think we need Friday to really pick us up and get that community spirit going again," Mr Carroll said.
"I think it's time for us to smile and have a night of feeling happy."
Some of Bank Street's business owners will be trading in a pop-up capacity, with around 50 overall stallholders in operation on the night.
Both of the town's local schools will be selling products from Krispy Kreme doughnuts and crazy socks, along with a range of stallholders with craft items, books, wines, toys and local produce for purchase.
"It's vitally important that we try our best to keep our small country communities together, vibrant and positive by showing up and letting those people know they're not alone," Mr Carroll said.
"Especially now that we're on the road to recovery, one of the biggest concerns for our impacted towns is mental health; whether people were directly or indirectly impacted by the recent floodwaters."
With hundreds of volunteers living both within and outside of Molong, direct stress and vicarious trauma has been a regular topic of conversation around the region for those involved with the post-storm ravage.
Which is why this latest recovery period for the town has been a difficult time, with Molong Action Group president Peter Batten concentrating on the hope ahead with the end-of-week event.
"We'd love to see a decent number of people coming in to support our village and psychologically, I think that's really important for us to see people coming back," Mr Batten said.
"Re-opening or operating again in any capacity is brave for store owners to do right now and they also feel like they owe it to the community to be here for them too.
"Especially after feeling the support through other rough times and drought, so it works both ways."
Wanting to see both event-goers and traders feel enjoyment and support at once, the MAG committee reached out to source entertainment for those planning to attend.
This includes a Merry-Go-Round for children, along with a mechanical bull ride on the cards for the 'bigger kids', if you will.
Along with a range of roving musicians performing live, an array of food and beverage options will also be available.
This will include Orange's Spilt Milk crew making the trip out to the small town, with the owners said to attain sponsorship to dole out free ice cream for crowd-goers.
"It's shaping up to be a wonderful night and with Cudal having 800 to 1000 people at the markets just gone, I suspect we'll double those numbers," Mr Batten said.
"So we hope to see as many people as we can on Friday [and while] the community continues to recover from the devastating floods, it has once again demonstrated its resilience; and MAG is excited to be part of it for another year."
The lower end of Bank Street will be closed on December 2 from 5pm to 9pm, which will run from Watson Street and up to Shields Lane.
Molong Xmas Shopping Night will also mean Gidley Street will be closed to vehicles during the same timeframe, which will be from the Cobb & Co. Coach House and across to Wildflower Café.
