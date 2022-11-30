Central Western Daily
Molong Xmas Shopping Night forging ahead in spite of recent flooding event

By Emily Gobourg
November 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Owner of Molong Stores, Robbie Carroll says while the post-flood road to recovery has its ongoing hurdles, it's also time for 'Molong to shine again'. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Still recovering from the worst of the village's third flood in 12 months, the Molong community is standing by 'the more the merrier' saying ahead of Friday night's big Christmas gig.

