Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Floods

Molong, Eugowra flood anniversary, Part II: Most would leave if disaster hit again

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 14 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"You might smile and move on, but it's still there".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.