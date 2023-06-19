A deserted, old shed in the middle of Orange with a fitting background of beers and bringing people together has been brought back to life.
The old EC Cameron and Son's workshop, which has access down a lane off Summer Street, was reopened last week as the new home of Badlands Brewery.
The old mechanics shed was one of the main hubs for a massive car dealership in Orange around a century ago, servicing cars in the city in the 1920s and 1930s.
On grand final days EC Cameron and Son's would close and it was the mechanics' workshop that would transform into a makeshift pub, with beers in ice buckets for employees.
The shed would be painted green and cream each year to mark the gathering.
Co-owner and head brewer at Badlands Jon Shiner was told of the venue's history recently, and said that surprise made the transformation of the venue into the city's newest taphouse - a throwback to part of its old history of sorts - an incredible journey.
"I would have first looked at this nearly three years ago," Mr Shiner said.
"We've had a lot of challenges with the site."
Badlands has been operating out of Orange for 13 years, but the new venue - on 153 Summer Street - is a first time offering in terms of brewery experience for Mr Shiner and his team.
"It's early days and we just wanted to get the doors open," Mr Shiner said.
The tasting paddles have proven particularly popular in the venue's early stages of operation, Mr Shiner said.
We're hoping to partner with wine tours and get people dropped off here on weekends after tour.- Jon Shiner on the new Badlands venue.
There are 14 beers on tap.
The venue now offers a customised Indian cuisine menu from The Upper House on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday while food vans will roll into the venue for service on Fridays and Saturdays.
Mr Shiner said the dream was to offer live music at the venue too.
He said those who come along now can get a glimpse inside the beer making process and watch the Badlands staff at work.
Official tours of the new venue will begin on July 1.
"We're hoping to partner with wine tours and get people dropped off here on weekends after tour," he added.
The venue is open from 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm on Friday and Saturday and then 11am on Sundays. Takeaway sales are from 10am on weekdays
"Later on, hopefully we can cater for other times for private functions or events," Mr Shiner said.
