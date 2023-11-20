Centrals have pulled the pin on their Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket campaign mid-way through the season.
The club's first grade side had not tasted victory in the competition since March 5, 2022 - a total of 16 completed games spanning across three different seasons.
BOIDC and Orange District Cricket Association president Mark Frecklington was informed of the news on Sunday, a day after Centrals' five wicket loss to Bathurst City.
First grade captain Adam Shepherd indicated a lack of interest in the two-day format was a factor in the decision and that the club was dealing with the matter internally.
Frecklington confirmed the red and blacks would be dropping back down to second grade, rather than folding the team altogether.
This means there will now be a bye in the BOIDC competition and the rules will be the same as when Centennials Bulls pulled out mid-way through the 2022-23 season.
The ODCA second grade competition, which previously had five sides, will no longer have a bye. It is expected Centrals will take on Wanderers on November 25, barring any wet weather.
What is yet to be determined is how many points Centrals - who were second last with four points in the BOIDC - would have when they entered the second grade competition.
"I've not been in this situation ever," Frecklington said.
"So the committee is going to take a bit of time to think about it and have a chat and work out how that works. There's been no discussion yet about how that will work."
The president added one issue they now faced was not all second grade teams had the same number of byes after seven rounds.
"It's just negotiating what the right outcome is and I don't know what the answer to that is just yet," Frecklington added.
This marks the third successive season where at least one club has either pulled out of the BOIDC during or just prior to the season, following Kinross' exit ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and ORC prior to the current season.
With just seven teams left to compete, Frecklington was asked if he feared for the future of the BOIDC.
"It's not ideal," he said.
"I think everyone else is okay, I certainly don't think it's under threat and I think we do need that competition. Without it, both towns would have weaker first grade competitions.
"It's just about trying to make a good standard of first grade cricket. I don't see it disappearing in the near future."
