Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Business

Orange Pie Company opens new shop, Rami Pulo opens his first barbershop My Big Barber

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Orange Pie Company has opened a new shop at the Village on Summer Street shopping centre.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.