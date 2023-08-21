The Orange Pie Company has opened a new shop at the Village on Summer Street shopping centre.
The business is run by Ben Coster and Mitch Brown who started the venture by selling pies at the farmers market before opening their first shop at the Orange Homemaker Centre.
On Friday they opened the new shop, which Mr Coster said is an addition to the existing venture.
"We moved to a larger shop with a custom kitchen so that's going to be our main production area," Mr Coster said.
"We've got about three times as much kitchen space, which means we can make more pies, better pies and enough for two stores.
"Our current store at the homemaker centre, we're going to be making into more of a sit-down cafe in the next couple of months, so a little bit more relaxed."
He said the new store will become the main outlet.
Orange Pie Company will also continue to attend the Orange Farmers Market where the business began.
"We really enjoy our markets, even after we opened the store we still did the markets and we bought our trailer just so we could go to those, so we would be able to set up easier and have a real professional way to sell pies at markets," Mr Coster said.
The trailer also enables them to travel further to attend markets at Bathurst or further if they need to.
Since creating the business, Mr Coster and Mr Brown now also have 12 staff.
"People respond really well to our product, people love it," Mr Coster said.
"We've been here three years at the homemaker centre and obviously four days at the other shop and everybody seems to love the product, loves the pies, loves the coffee, so it's going really well."
Orange Pie Company sells both hot and frozen and one of the most popular products is the family pies, which serve six people.
"People can pick them up from either shop, they're frozen so they can pop them in the freezer whenever they need and they're big enough for the whole family," Mr Coster said.
Both stores are open seven days.
The shop at the homemaker centre will be open from 8.30am to 3pm most days and a bit later on weekends.
Hours are still being finalised for the new shop but at the moment it is 8.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and possibly opening later and closing earlier on weekends.
An Orange-based barber with 13 years of experience has gone out on his own and opened his first barbershop.
Rami Palo opened My Big Barber on Saturday in Anson Street after previously working at other barbershops in Orange.
He will initially run the business himself but plans to grow it and once it's busier he hopes to have seven barbers in the shop.
"I was just looking forward for my future and my family, doing something on my own," he said.
"I've been in Orange four years and a half.
"I'm a really good barber and friendly."
As well as men's hair My Big Barber also does kids and has a kid's car chair.
The business is open seven days a week and as well as cuts and fades beard waxing and facials are also available.
