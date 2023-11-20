It was a full house at Birdie Noshery on Thursday as locals gathered for the monthly sip and sing.
The event is run by Amelia Nell of Vocalocity Music and Orange Regional Conservatorium and singers were able to "belt out the classics" in a judgement-free environment.
Singers paid $10 for the enjoyment and money raised went to the sheet music and next sip and sing.
