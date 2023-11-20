A James Sheahan Catholic High School graduate is celebrating after being shortlisted for the Shape exhibition.
The exhibition features some of the top HSC major works from design technology, industrial technology, textiles and design.
Josh Cooley and was one of 10 industrial technology students from James Sheahan who were nominated for the exhibition.
Josh's shortlisted entry is a ride-on mower he built for automotive class
What inspired you to make a ride-on mower?
"It sort of had a combination of different challenges. I rebuilt the engine, I repainted the body and instead of painting these two plastic pieces I wrapped them in camo for a unique look instead of just keeping it red," he said.
"The challenges because compared to like a bike or something there's not many plastic pieces or fabric that has to be reworked. It has a variety of challenges really."
Have you used it to mow any grass?
"I use it each weekend normally, whenever we mow the lawn, it works well, it can cut really low. We've got a bit of a yard. It's our first ride-on mower.
What do you plan to do next year?
"Go to uni, go to Newcastle and do mechanical engineering."
Will you continue to tinker with automotive?
"Yeah, I have a couple of projects."
How did you feel when you found out you were shortlisted?
"It was pretty unexpected but I was glad I got through with all the effort I put in and research."
