Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Council
Breaking

Funding boost for Orange Regional Conservatorium of Music and Planetarium project

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange will boast one of the best music education and cultural hubs anywhere in Australia, with a massive multi-million dollar injection from Orange City Council set to help turn a dream into a reality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.