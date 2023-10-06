Between league tag, rugby union and women's tackle footy you'd think Ella Barrett would have trouble figuring out which rule fits with which code.
The Vipers star splits her winters between Emus rugby on Saturdays and CYMS league tag on Sundays and after a long season has kept her boots laced up for the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
But far from being overwhelmed, the hooker said she was enjoying the non-stop nature of her sport schedule.
"I feel that it's really beneficial when the season starts as you flow through into the competition prepared and ready to go," she said.
"It's also good to play with some of the girls you play with and against in the other codes.
"I really enjoyed both codes, it's different but a good mix. We had new coaches for union and a young team for league tag, I felt we had a pretty solid season for both."
Barrett was at her attacking best in Vipers' round one clash with Wiradjuri Goannas, scoring a try in her side's agonising 24-22 loss at Pride Park.
She will once again slot in at dummy half against Panorama Platypi at the same venue on Saturday, a match already shaping up as season-defining for the Orange club.
Barrett said there was plenty to like despite the opening day loss and the side needed to concentrate for longer periods if they are to get the two points.
"We have a solid foundation to work off from last week which is good and we will also have some players back but we definitely need to improve the one per-centers, maintaining the ball, set completions and working for each other in defence," she said.
"We have a lot of talent in the team and we need to find the best ways to use it
"The atmosphere is really great, everyone seems to be gelling really well and some of our combinations are quite impressive.
"Bones [coach Ryan Prevett] has been working on a few new angles and it seems to be running well."
So, given her accomplishments in the rugby codes is there any chance she could pull on an Orange Tigers guernsey in the future?
"I've never really thought about it, I definitely don't think I'd fit it in, it would be great fitness though!"
