The opening date for the final piece of the old Bunnings site has been announced.
In July it was revealed that Amart would be the third and final retailer to fill the void at the empty Orange Homemaker Centre building.
Now after months of speculation, the national furniture company has revealed when its doors will finally open.
General manager of the customer division, David Bauer, said the Orange store off the Mitchell Highway would begin trading on Thursday, November 16.
"Orange is a wonderful community and we are really excited to be opening in the community," he said.
"We have built a reputation on amazing deals and offers year round, great furniture at low prices and pride ourselves on exceptional customer service. Amart is famous for its low prices, and our cost infrastructure helps to keep prices low.
"Value for money is important to us too, and we pass the savings on to our customers. We make stylish, good quality furniture affordable and that helps our customers create beautiful spaces ready to be enjoyed."
While the opening of Amart will fill out the old Bunnings site - alongside Baby Bunting and Oz Design Furniture which both opened in 2023 - more shops could be coming to the Homemaker Centre.
In late July, plans to expand the Homemaker Centre were revealed by owners of the site, Sentinel Property Group.
This would include developing a new retail building on the vacant block of land fronting the Mitchell Highway.
Although no further updates have been provided since then, Sentinel's leasing executive Tim McDonnell said at the time there had been strong interest from multiple national retailers about expanding into Orange.
