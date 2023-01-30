Central Western Daily
Analysis

Which stores could be coming for Orange Homemaker Centre

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 31 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby Bunting is already locked in to take up one of the spots at the old Bunnings site. File picture.

Towards the end of January, it was revealed that Baby Bunting and Oz Design Furniture would soon be opening their doors in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.