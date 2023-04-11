First look inside newest store to hit Orange as doors reopen at Old Bunnings site

The first of two new national retailers has opened at the Orange Homemaker Centre.
Towards the end of January, the Central Western Daily revealed that Baby Bunting and Oz Design Furniture would be taking up residence at the old Bunnings site off Lone Pine Avenue.
Now, the furniture store has officially opened its doors to the public in Orange, with a grand opening scheduled for Saturday, April 15.
The weekend's opening times for the big event have been locked in for 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Oz Design also revealed what kinds of deals people could expect to see for the weekend extravaganza.
A statement by the company said there would be "exclusive in-store specials and lucky door prizes" with 25 per cent off most items.
The first ten customers on Saturday and Sunday would also receive a $50 Oz Design Voucher, with free coffee for all.
Oz Design's decision to open in Orange came after "many years of requests from locals in the region."
Initially it was anticipated that the store would open in March, but delays forced the company to reassess those dates.
The closest Oz Design to Orange prior to this had been in Penrith.
As for Baby Bunting, it was also anticipated that it would have opened prior to April, with a job posting in December saying that a March open was on the cards. A post on the company's Facebook page on March 27 said that eager customers could expect an April opening.
"We've got a brand new store popping up in Orange NSW, in April," the post read.
"Our new Orange store is ready to welcome the community with friendly experts ready to help with any questions, spacious aisles for an easy shopping experience for parents and carers with prams, and a fully equipped feeding room designed for comfortable nursing and changing on the go."
Staff at the store confirmed to the Central Western Daily that Baby Bunting would be opening for the first time on Saturday, April 15.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
