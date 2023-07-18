The third and final store set to occupy the redeveloped former Bunnings site has been revealed.
It had previously been announced that Oz Design Furniture and Baby Bunting would each take over a section of the building at the Orange Homemaker Centre.
With both of those stores now open and operating, all that was left was to fill the 3500 sqm space in the middle.
It has now been announced that national furniture store Amart Furniture will fill the void at the site.
Amart has agreed to a long term lease over the remaining space within the centre, which has been redeveloped by owners Sentinel Orange Homemaker Pty Ltd, an entity of leading fund manager Sentinel Property Group.
Amart opened a store in Bathurst in May this year, with the Orange site set to be its second in the Central West.
Sentinel leasing executive Tim McDonnell said it was "fantastic" to welcome Amart aboard.
"The Orange Homemaker Centre is now fully leased and we are excited that three high profile national retailers have chosen to open stores in the centre and boost the local and regional economy," he said.
Works for the Amart store fit out will start "shortly" and the retailer is aiming to have the site open for trade by Christmas 2023.
While no official word has been given on how many people the Amart will employ, the Bathurst store saw the hiring of 19 people.
Sentinel purchased the Orange Homemaker Centre, which includes the former Bunnings site, for $18.3 million in December, 2013. The centre is leased to retailers including Harvey Norman, Supercheap Auto, Sheridan, Spotlight, BCF, Early Settler and Autobarn.
Established in 2010, Brisbane-based Sentinel Property Group is an Australian property investment firm focused on commercial and industrial property trusts.
