Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

National retailer to open new store at Orange Homemaker Centre

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 19 2023 - 8:41am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The third and final store set to occupy the redeveloped former Bunnings site has been revealed.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.