Kids and parents from all over NSW came to Orange on the weekend for the under 12s Softball Championships at the Sir Jack Brabham diamonds.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Orange District Softball Association fielded teams in the boys/mixed and girls' divisions. The teams trained for two months in preparation for the event.
Also making news: 'Impulsive' thief caught on camera stealing pokie credits
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.