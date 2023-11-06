One of the Central West's biggest centres just got a little bit bigger.
Dubbo will soon be home to a fourth McDonald's after the fast food giant had a development application approved by the council.
Tamworth and Wagga are the only other two regional centres with four McDonald's restaurants in NSW.
The biggest fast food chain in the world submitted the original development application in February 2023, with the site now given the all-clear.
Set to be built on the corner of Cobbora Road and King Street, the new McDonald's will replace the current Astley's Hardware building.
Astley's will be demolished before the new premise is built.
McDonald's already has three locations in Dubbo, one along the Newell Highway over the west part of the city while the original store on Cobra Street has been a mainstay for decades.
The increase in popularity at Blue Ridge Business Estate saw the organisation build a location there as well close to Bunnings.
The newest McDonald's will be open 24 hours and seven days a week.
In an already congested area of Dubbo, the site will no doubt attract a lot of attention and will have 32 car parking spaces and one of those is an accessible space.
Two waiting bays will be available for the drive-thru facility which will consist of two lanes that merge into one.
There is no planned opening date for the new store yet.
