A woman who stole more than $400 from a poker machine in Orange has faced court.
Kerrie Anne Manning of Mirral Way was charged with larceny after she was caught on CCTV taking the money from a poker machine at the Orange Ex-Services' Club on April 15, 2023.
According the documents supplied to the magistrate in Orange Local Court, the victim was playing a poker machine at the club and won a $400 credit of the machine.
However, about 5.50pm she pressed the reserved button on the machine, which illuminated a large digital sign signalling a player was still using the machine. The credit of $402.40 was left on the machine and she left to go to the toilet.
However, in the few minutes she was in the bathroom CCTV cameras showed 49-year-old Manning looking around the poker machine area checking for other people.
Manning then placed a transfer card into the machine to claim the money and then went to the nearest automatic cash out machine and cashed the credit on the transfer card before leaving the club.
The victim returned to the poker machine a few minutes later and saw there was no credit left on the machine and the balance was $0.
The victim notified the manager on duty who called the police.
The victim attended Orange Police Station the next day and provided police with an official statement
The manager on duty at the Ex-Services' Club also notified police that Manning was a member and signed into the club.
Police obtained a copy of the CCTV and went to Manning's house about 3.50pm where they cautioned and interviewed her.
She admitted to stealing the money and said she used all the money to buy food.
Magistrate David Day said Manning's criminal record included an appearance in the local court when she was 18.
"She has a lengthy criminal history; drug using, drug supply, driving offences and dishonesty offences plus one assault police," Mr Day said.
He described this offence as "impulsivity". He said Manning entered a written plea of guilty to the offence.
"There's an underlying issue of her being impulsive," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela asked for his client to be given a community-based order that addresses Manning's drug use.
Mr Day convicted Manning and gave her a two-year community correction order.
The order will be supervised and require Manning to comply with rehabilitation and treatment.
