A man allegedly behind a shooting in a residential street in Orange has been refused bail.
On November 1, emergency services were called to the intersection of Raines Place and Orchard Grove Road, in Glenroi following reports a man had been injured following a verbal altercation at 10.30pm.
NSW Police were told the man - aged 47 - was in a verbal altercation with two other men, known to him, when he was allegedly shot with a spear gun.
The man was taken to Orange Hospital by paramedics before he was airlifted to Westmead Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Following inquiries, about 2am on Friday, November 3, investigators attended a home on Raines Place and arrested a 29-year-old man.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, November 4 where he was formerly refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Monday, November 6.
