One of the rare ones with a house covered by flood and storm insurance, Eugowra hairdresser Amanda Mongan says dealing with the last 12 months has been about "adapting to reality".
It's been a long road for the Mongan family of four following the November 14 deluge, which tore through their home leaving nothing in its wake.
Standing in the still-gutted house shy of one year since the flood hit, Mrs Mongan says it's been a daily process of sifting through listless emotions.
"I don't want to be doing this, no one does," she said.
"I know of one lady with insurance who said she'd rather give the money back and not worry about [rebuilding her home] at all because of the nightmare it's been with all of the red tape.
"But that's where I just needed to get up, be strong and fight; and I'll keep on fighting."
Like the vast majority of residents navigating displaced stressors, coping strategies vary from person to person.
For Mrs Mongan, the unfolding events initially struck a deep seated anger, profanities, and countless tears.
With this came a desperation to dominate the course of actions to follow - but it only proved to force her weary.
"I was trying to control it and I thought I could make things happen on my terms, so I'd cry, I'd swear, I'd be firm and assertive with what was needed," she said.
"But it didn't matter what I did, because I couldn't control any of it. It didn't make anything happen any faster, it didn't make it all go away; it only made me unwell.
"When you're in a situation where you've got no choice but to face the harsh reality, there's this point where you just accept that this is how it is and if I don't I suck it up, I'm going to stay sick.
"So, I just had to breathe through the change."
But it didn't matter what I did, I couldn't control any of it ... it only made me unwell.- Amanda Mongan talks of letting go of uncontrollable factors following the November 14 deluge.
But the hairdresser believes there's also been a fair amount of positive energy in the air, particularity when it comes to 'stuff'.
For many, the idea of placing high value on materialistic belongings now returns at a rate of low importance.
"I think people have really grown internally, in some kind of way, because [losing everything] changes people," she said.
"I used to hang on to sentimental stuff and those things just don't matter to me anymore, because we've gotten by for almost 12-months with nearly none of it.
"It comes down to the same thing in that we had no choice. It's covered in mud, it's ruined.
"Because when you're backed up against the wall, you kind of just go 'alright, well we've got each other and that's as good as it gets'."
While fortunate to be surrounded by her husband and two daughters - now living in a three-bedroom pod together - Mrs Mongan feels for those who "are definitely on Struggle Street" in the town.
To navigate the new normal without her family and now mobile-based clientele, she's not sure how well she'd be faring otherwise.
"Most days, I just go and hang out with [my clients] and that, for me, is my mental stimulation and emotional strength," she said.
"But that's what I mean, there's a lot of people out there who don't have that, so while I've I've felt the love around me and I've got a lot of family here, some people still don't have anyone.
"Because I feel like [my clients] saved me and they don't know that, they just don't know it, but that's the honest truth.
"I feel like their support has gotten me through this entire ordeal."
