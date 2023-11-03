Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Floods
Watch

Eugowra hairdresser Amanda Mongan will 'keep on fighting' post-deluge reality

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the rare ones with a house covered by flood and storm insurance, Eugowra hairdresser Amanda Mongan says dealing with the last 12 months has been about "adapting to reality".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.