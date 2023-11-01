Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Floods

Eugowra's Ken Woodford hopes to be back home for Christmas

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ask this 64-year-old bloke what it's like being in a temporary pod after not having a place to call home for nearly nine months and he'll tell you (with confidence) it's "better by about 100 per cent".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.