Ask this 64-year-old bloke what it's like being in a temporary pod after not having a place to call home for nearly nine months and he'll tell you (with confidence) it's "better by about 100 per cent".
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
One of the last people living in a caravan at the showground during May's western frost, Eugowra's Ken Woodford would walk some distance to a communal toilet and shower block.
Washing his clothes in a designated tent, he'd pick up a few donated food staples before returning to a small, electric fan heater.
Now, situated in an elevated pod home, he "thankful for government intervention" to eventually get him there - which directly overlooks refurbishments to his former flood-ridden unit.
"[The builders are] supposed to turn over contracts at the end of this week or next, so I'm hoping to be back in there before Christmas," Mr Woodford said.
"I've still lost a lot of stuff that I'll never get back, but I've got everything I need here."
Holding out hope the time to move back home will come sooner rather than later, Mr Woodford would love nothing more than to get stuck back in to living the way he used to enjoy.
A big fan of cooking, the retired fridge builder wants to prepare meals again - on a decent bench surface with adequate space - and create some of his favourite dishes.
But of the five residents who lived side-by-side in the ground level, self-assisted care units, only three of them will return.
"Graham and Kathy are in the other two pods here, we'll all move back in and back to a bit of normal, eventually," he said.
"Unfortunately, the other two [residents] are in bad health from the flood and, from what I know, they've both ended up in a multi-care service or hospital, which is very sad to hear."
We'll all move back in and back to a bit of normal, eventually.- Eugowra's Ken Woodford anticipates moving home.
Though he thinks many people are still suffering in silence, with wearing mental health in the community on the radar of many a resident in Eugowra.
For Mr Woodford, he knows too well of the deep depressive state he was in for months on end, with his main worry surrounding those who are doing it psychologically tough.
"You just don't know what's going on for someone and it's bloody hard to think about the ones who still really aren't coping with it, because you know they're here," he said.
"We've lost a whole lot out here and for me, if another one like that [flood] hits us again, I'm getting in my car and I'm hitting the road.
"I'm not mentally prepared to go through this again; that'll be me gone if it does."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.