Standing on her Grevillea Avenue porch overlooking a slowly recovering garden, it's hard to imagine Lizzy Adams being pulled from rising floodwater nearly one year ago.
A long-time resident at Eugowra's western entry, a good portion of the Adams' home is now unrecognisable when compared to its state after the November 14 deluge tore through it.
But the price to get it there, with much still to do, has come at a monumental cost - financially, mentally, and physically.
"This has been difficult, but my life's always been difficult," Mrs Adams said, a half-suppressed laugh attached, "but yeah, a lot of things we lost, and it's still pretty surreal to think this was all under water.
"I guess we've sort of got back to the way things were a bit, but we're all just trying to get back to normal, I suppose.
"So, I'm just adjusting to this new 'normal' and you have to, because what other choice do you have?"
Currently sitting at more than $885,500 in donations, money ploughed into the GIVIT Eugowra Flood Appeal has made it possible for much of the community to purchase new and essential housing items.
With funds used to go toward big ticket items such as washing machines, fridges and more, Mrs Adams says it's been a "wonderful help" in the home restoration process.
Though renovations continue, woes with insurance companies tend to be an ongoing battle for most in the small town, with droves of people out of pocket in a desperate bid to get their homes to a liveable status.
All but a handful of residents had (the extremely costly) flood insurance.
"A few years ago, there was a bit of a flood and it ended up going on top of the other insurance, so to get flood insurance, they put storm cover with it," Mrs Adams.
"Which means that even if there had been just a storm that came through [in November], we wouldn't have been covered, because you would have to pay that extra $23,000 a year to get it.
"Apparently a lady in town recently got a letter from (an insurance company) to say that they'd no longer insure her, so now I'm just waiting to see if I get one, too."
According to end-of-July data from the Insurance Council of Australia, there have been more than 14,250 claims in the region since November last year when the flood hit.
Of those lodged, the total amount of loss and damages tallies approximately $222 million in claims.
This numbers includes 6878 claims for home property, 4200 across home contents, and 798 for motor vehicle damages.
Explained by NSW Public Works, it's also estimated some 80 temporary living pods are now installed to house displaced residents in Eugowra, with a total of 17 houses in the town to be demolished.
But some insurance companies are now hiking their cover up, leaving residents confused with where they stand, or abandoning clients with the postcode altogether.
"I want to know what we're covered for, but I'll need to physically go into the office because you can't stand them on the phone, it's all a very drawn out and complicated process," Mrs Adams said.
"You can't really change your insurance either, because other insurance companies won't take you or your home on when it's not liveable, they won't touch it.
"So, what do we do? It's a big worry at the moment because were going into bushfire season as well. What happens to us all if a fire comes through next?"
In the meantime, Mrs Adams, like so many in the same boat, will continue plodding along and making ends meet where they can.
Working away in all-sized stints and phases, the goal is to simply "get on with it" and do their best on a daily basis.
"They're the old blinds in the bedroom and everything was on the ground, so we only have a bed; no dressing table or anything because we're just paring it back, keeping it simple," she said.
"But we've got new blinds in our new kitchen now and I love them, because the sun comes in and lights it all up beautifully.
"And I really love being outside, so now it's kind of like having some of the good things you love about the outdoors, indoors."
