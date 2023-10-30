Central Western Daily
Eugowra mutli-decade resident, Lizzy Adams on life nearly 12-months from flood

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
October 30 2023 - 11:00am
Standing on her Grevillea Avenue porch overlooking a slowly recovering garden, it's hard to imagine Lizzy Adams being pulled from rising floodwater nearly one year ago.

