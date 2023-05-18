Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Floods

Amanda Mongan shares her family's painstaking journey six months after Eugowra flood

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amanda Mongan was born and raised in Eugowra. She and her family adore the village. But in the wake of last year's horrendous flooding event, even she has been weighing up her options.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.