Amanda Mongan was born and raised in Eugowra. She and her family adore the village. But in the wake of last year's horrendous flooding event, even she has been weighing up her options.
In a village that was six months ago completely ravaged by a freak flooding event, the Mongan's aren't alone either.
"There's no study desk and no proper room for my daughters and sometimes we think 'well, should we move?'," she said.
"But we don't want to move, we love this town. I was born and bred here. It's home."
Mrs Mongan's hairdressing salon was one of the many Eugowra businesses and homes gutted by inconceivable deluge. Her small business of 25 years, the venue on Nanima Street, the old Westpac building, doubles as a home for the family too.
The inside of the Mongan's family home is still an apocalyptic scene.
Uninhabitable, there's exposed flooring, gutted rooms aplenty, and holes by the hundreds that scatter unsealed walls.
And other than a Wednesday pop-up session for residents, clients haven't been able to just 'Head On In' - the name of the salon - for their usual pampering.
With a long-list of established clientele, Mrs Mongan has turned to mobile hairdressing and is on the road every other day to continue making a living. She travels regularly to Forbes, Parkes, Gooloogong and Canowindra.
"And that's probably enough, it's exhausting with the travel and the kids. It's been an ongoing battle," Mrs Mongan said.
"We're still waiting to open the shop and I'm worried that [other business owners] who weren't as lucky with insurance, won't open again at all."
Mrs Mongan's Nanima Street home and business is thankfully covered by insurance for flood damage. But it doesn't mean the inland tsunami isn't still thumping her day-to-day life.
Mrs Mongan has applied for a pod home, and in her backyard sits two caravans; one is government-issued, the other a loan from her parents.
We've got a TV and lounge in the shed, but it's pretty old and a bit yucky and dirty, the dogs live in there.- Amanda Mongan's family are 'just waiting' for a sense of normality to be restored.
Sharing one of these spaces with her husband - with diesel heaters blaring of a nighttime to stay warm - the couple's two teenaged daughters live together in the other caravan.
One of them is a Year 11 student with HSC exams nearing closer. Their uniforms are hanging up in the back of a garage.
"The day we'll be able to move back in here [our house], sit at the dining table and interact as a normal family again, will be really healthy for the kids," Mrs Mongan said.
With pre-flood building demand pressures already stacked on carpenters, the Mongans have no other option but to continue living in limbo.
They don't know if work will commence on their family home next week, or several months from now.
Along with "constant changes" and "promise, promise, promise" from insurance companies, no timeframe for rebuilding the house makes life harder to rebuild, too.
"It's just waiting and I've been patient. I understand there are no builders, because they were all flat-out before this happened," Mrs Mongan said.
"You can't just click your fingers and get builders out of thin air, but we want some answers on when things will happen.
"Because how do you make a plan when you don't know? So, I don't have a plan. The plan's gone out the window."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.