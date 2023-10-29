CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This weekend our photographers have been to a Halloween party, comedy show, the Field Days, Revolution Aerial, Sustainability Expo, Orange Open Gardens and more.
Also making news: A collection of photos from the NAIDOC Ball
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.