CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on Saturday, snapping away at the NAIDOC Ball.
The NAIDOC Ball took place at the Orange Ex-Services Club. The theme was "For our Elders" and celebrated Elders past, present and emerging.
Comedian Sean Choolburra was the special guest and MC for the night. Guests were also entertained by The Bell River Band.
