A man has appeared in Orange Local Court for driving a stolen ute and stealing petrol while his licence was disqualified
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Tyler Evans, of Linda Drive, Dubbo, was already in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court via a video link from jail on Thursday, October 26.
The 18-year-old was sentenced for stealing $148.68 worth of petrol in Orange as well as for stealing petrol and driving a stolen ute while his licence was disqualified in Gilgandra.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said his client had also previously been convicted of driving while his licence was disqualified.
"I note Mr Evans has now spent two days in adult custody, his first time in adult custody," Mr Pahalawela said.
According to court documents, Evans filled a red Ford Falcon ute with 64.39 litres of unleaded premium petrol at EG Fuel Co on Summer Street and drove away without paying about 1pm on October 10, 2023.
The incident was captured on CCTV and police identified Evans in the footage.
Evans was also captured on CCTV committing a similar offence on September 29, 2023.
On that occasion he drove a stolen red Ford Falcon ute to the Ampol petrol station at Gilgandra at 2.43am on September 29, 2023, and filled it with 31.8 litres of premium 95 unleaded petrol valued at $70.21 and left without paying.
Police reviewed CCTV from that incident and further checks revealed Evans' was disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence until December 22, 2024 as ordered by Dubbo Local Court.
The ute he was driving had been reported stolen from a Baradine address on September 15.
It is unclear if he was driving the same red ute in both offences as there were different number plates listed in each set of court documents.
Magistrate David Day reviewed Evans criminal record on Thursday.
"Is he actively working on trying to get into jail?" Mr Day asked.
However, he also noticed that 80 per cent of young offenders do not continue to offend beyond the age of 21.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley backed that statement saying, "he might come good, the statistics are in his favour".
Mr Day warned that if people continue to steal petrol, Australia could end up like the USA where people have to estimate how much fuel they're going to need and prepay for it.
He said Evans does have prospects for rehabilitation and convicted him for all of the offences.
He gave Evans a two-year supervised community correction order for driving the stolen ute at Gilgandra.
Mr Day also have him a 12-month CCO for driving off with the petrol at Gilgandra and he gave him a six-month CCO and a six month driving disqualification for driving while his licence was disqualified.
The Orange offence, officially listed as dishonestly obtaining property by deception also incurred a 12-month CCO.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.