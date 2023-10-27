After a 40 year career in music education Donna Riles has announced she'll retire.
The long-running Orange Regional Conservatorium director said now seemed like the right time to end her tenure in charge.
Going out on top, Mrs Riles' retirement comes at a time when she has been instrumental in securing a state-of-the-art new facility for the ORC and overseeing a period of steady growth and outstanding performance.
In a statement from the ORC it says she leaves "at the peak of her career" and her legacy is expected to have a lasting impact on the ORC for many years to come.
Two weeks ago it was confirmed Orange will boast one of the best music education and cultural hubs anywhere in Australia, with a massive multi-million dollar injection from Orange City Council set to help turn a dream into a reality.
The new Orange Regional Conservatorium of Music and Planetarium will be among the best in the country following an $18.5 million commitment from council to cover a shortfall in grants.
Mrs Riles said her time as the conservatorium's Head of Keyboard and Schools Liaison, as well as the last 11 years as director, have been "remarkably enriching and rewarding".
"Now that we are on the cusp of an exciting period of development, I feel this is the right time," she said.
Pam Ryan, chair of the ORC management committee, has expressed deep appreciation of Mrs Riles and highlighted her outstanding contributions to the conservatorium and to the Orange community.
"Both personally and professionally, what an extraordinary legacy she leaves," Dr Ryan said.
Mrs Riles has been a pivotal figure in the world of music education and her leadership over the last 11 years has been characterised by warmth, personal connection, and an uncanny ability to bridge generational and demographic divides, the statement from the ORC reads.
The ORC said it plans to recruit a new director and the management committee will "embark on a thoughtful and consultative" process to ensure the continued success of the ORC.
