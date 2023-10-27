Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

AI drones of the future at 2023 Australian National Field Days near Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AI drones could be set to revolutionise farming, from the land and in the air.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.