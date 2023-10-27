AI drones could be set to revolutionise farming, from the land and in the air.
NASA-like ground rovers, remote controlled irrigators, and flying cameras able to autonomously identify weeds or map paddocks are on display this week near Orange.
"I think it will [completely change] the industry," Rodney Dunlop of XAG told the Central Western Daily this week from Australian National Field Days at Borenore.
He believes the technology is more productive, efficient, and cost effective than traditional tools. It's also rapidly improving.
"I wouldn't say it's mainstream, but certainly early adopters are jumping on the technology," Mr Dunlop said.
"[The irrigation] drone has only been on the market for 12 months and it's gone from being able to cover three hectares an hour to 15 hectares an hour."
About 100 examples have so far been sold in the region. Prices start at about $57,000. Helicopters doing the same work are hard to find under $1 million.
Nearby an electric rover is doing circles on the grass. Controlled by a tablet, the knee-high vehicle has a range of more than one-kilometre.
"We'll be seeing these in the not too distant future," Mr Dunlop said.
The drones display was one of hundreds showing off new technology and products at this year's Australian National Field Days, near Borenore. The event runs until Saturday.
